Abuse bill 'fruitless without more frontline staff'
The government's Domestic Abuse Bill will be "fruitless" without more frontline staff in hospitals and schools to help victims, a survivor has said.

Rachel Williams told BBC's Victoria Derbyshire Theresa May was passionate about the issue and she hoped her successor would be too.

"I just hope that people (in government) put the victims' voices at the heart of everything they do going forward," she added.

  • 16 Jul 2019