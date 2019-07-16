Gove: Both Hunt and Johnson would be great as PM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove: Both Hunt and Johnson would be great as PM

Michael Gove has told the BBC he will "keep shtum" about who he is supporting for next Conservative Party leader, insisting either man would be "great".

"I want to give whoever wins 100% support," the environment secretary told the BBC.

  • 16 Jul 2019