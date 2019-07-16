Labour MP could back no-deal Brexit outcome

Video

A Labour MP says she is not sure if she would back her party's expected no confidence vote in the government over Brexit.

But Sarah Champion said she would rather leave the EU without a deal, rather than revoke Article 50.

She told Politics Live's Jo Coburn: "I want us to leave, the country wants us to leave and, for our democracy, I think we have to leave. So therefore, if it came to it, I would take no deal."

The Rotherham MP said that Labour becoming a Remain party "goes against democracy".

