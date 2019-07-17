Media player
'I experienced bullying behaviour from senior MPs'
A former House of Commons clerk has said she experienced instances of "bullying behaviour" from senior MPs during her 10 years in the post.
Hannah White told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show of one instance when she was berated "at length" in a corridor "for simply having done my job".
MPs are due to vote on allowing the parliamentary complaints scheme to investigate historical allegations.
17 Jul 2019
