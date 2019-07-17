Tories 'share extremes' of Trump and Farage

Media player
Video
PMQs: Blackford and May on Tory immigration policies
Theresa May insisted she had "strongly condemned" tweets by President Trump towards four US Congresswomen after criticism from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Mr Blackford attacked the coalition government's "go home" vans and accused the Conservatives of sharing ground with the "extremes" of Mr Trump and Nigel Farage.
He told her this was the reason that Scotland "looked on in horror" at her party’s policies.
17 Jul 2019
