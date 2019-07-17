Praise for May's record on animal cruelty

Video

A Tory MP praised the record of Theresa May in tackling the abuse of animals.

Sir Oliver Heald cited her help in bringing forward Finn's Law, making it an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a service animal in England and Wales.

Theresa May said there was “no place” for animal cruelty in British society, and those who abused them would face “one of the toughest penalties available anywhere in world”.

Latest from the Commons in text, video, images and social media