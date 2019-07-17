Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: 'I'm worried about the state of politics'
Theresa May says there are "grounds for serious concern" about domestic and international politics.
In her last major speech as prime minister, she warned that the failure to take responsibility would mean "we will all pay the price".
She told the Chatham House audience: "I'm worried about the state of our politics."
Latest from the Commons in text, video, images and social media
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49021776/theresa-may-i-m-worried-about-the-state-of-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window