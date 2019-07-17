Emotional Bercow makes Nazanin 'promise'

Video

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has made an emotional speech aimed at Richard Ratcliffe, whose wife Nazanin is in jail in Iran.

Following an urgent question on her welfare - and speaking directly to Mr Ratcliffe in the public gallery - Mr Bercow promised she would "never be forgotten".

"This matter will not go away until mother and daughter - mother and wife and husband - are reconciled," he added.