The young Tories voting for our next PM
Video

Who do young Tories want as our next PM?

The average age of a Conservative party member is 57. But who do younger activists favour - Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson?

The Victoria Derbyshire programme hears from those who are helping to decide our next prime minister.

  • 18 Jul 2019
