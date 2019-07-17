Johnson: Withdrawal agreement 'needs to be junked'

Media player
Brexit: Boris Johnson 'ready to come out on different terms'
Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson has said that if the EU won't change "a dot or a comma" on the withdrawal agreement, the UK must be ready to come out "on different terms".
Mr Johnson was speaking at the final Conservative hustings in London ahead of the vote for the future prime minister.
17 Jul 2019
