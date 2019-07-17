Hunt: Withdrawal agreement needs 'profound changes'
Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has said that the Brexit withdrawal agreement is "dead, as it is now", but that doesn't mean "ripping up the whole thing".

Mr Hunt was speaking at the final Conservative hustings in London ahead of the vote for the next prime minister.

  • 17 Jul 2019
