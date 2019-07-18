Loan charge means 'I don't have a life any more'
MPs and taxpayers on retrospective loan charge payments

Anger is growing among taxpayers facing large demands from HMRC over their loan charge repayments.

Following up on a previous Politics Live report into the campaign, reporter John Owen looks at how some people are coping, or not, with paying back the money they are now said to owe.

  • 18 Jul 2019
