Loan charge means 'I don't have a life any more'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs and taxpayers on retrospective loan charge payments
Anger is growing among taxpayers facing large demands from HMRC over their loan charge repayments.
Following up on a previous Politics Live report into the campaign, reporter John Owen looks at how some people are coping, or not, with paying back the money they are now said to owe.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49032605/mps-and-taxpayers-on-retrospective-loan-charge-paymentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window