What are our next PM's policies?
Housing, the environment and LGBT rights – where does the next PM stand?

The next prime minister of the UK is expected to be announced on Tuesday, 23 July. Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will take up the role.

But what are their positions on issues other than Brexit? BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley explains all you need to know.

  • 19 Jul 2019
