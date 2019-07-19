Brexitcast questions Barclay on Johnson
Boris Johnson has been criticised for making inaccurate claims during a speech at the final Conservative Hustings. Mr Johnson presented a packaged smoked kipper to an audience before claiming the item demonstrated unnecessary EU regulations around packaging.

In fact, EU regulations cover fresh fish, not smoked fish.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay has defended Mr Johnson on the BBC's Brexitcast.

You can listen to the full show here.

  • 19 Jul 2019