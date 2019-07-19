Nighty night, This Week ends with a complaint

Media player
Nighty night, Jan Ravens ends This Week fielding complaints
After 16 years, This Week closed with a webcam in the BBC complaints department room - we are in trouble again!
In the very final scene, and with a nod to a Dave Allen sketch, Jan Ravens received the call that ended it all.
Nighty night, This Week won't be here to bite!
19 Jul 2019
