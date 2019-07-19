What's in store for the next Lib Dem leader?
Liberal Democrat leadership: Ed Davey and Jo Swinson

The Liberal Democrats have been rebuilding after the coalition government years - and dropping to just eight MPs in the Commons.

The party has fared better in more recent general, local and European elections, in which it offered an anti-Brexit message.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson profiles Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, before one of them is announced as the new party leader next week.

Politics Live: Liberal Democrat Hustings

  • 19 Jul 2019
