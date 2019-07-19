Davey: 'No prospect of Corbyn or Johnson coalition'

Media player
Lib Dem leadership: Ed Davey and Jo Swinson on coalition
Lib Dem leadership contender Ed Davey has said there would be "no prospect" of a coalition with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn or possible Tory leader Boris Johnson if he wins the contest.
His rival for the party leadership Jo Swinson said the party must learn lessons from its previous coalition.
19 Jul 2019
