Hammond: 'I intend to resign'

Philip Hammond 'intends to resign' if Boris Johnson becomes PM
Chancellor Philip Hammond has said he intends to resign if Boris Johnson becomes the next UK Prime Minister.
Mr Hammond announced his intention on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, saying he could not accept a no-deal Brexit on the 31st of October.
21 Jul 2019
