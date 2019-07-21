No deal 'bad news for everybody'
Video

Irish deputy PM Coveney: No deal Brexit would mean customs checks in Ireland

Irish deputy PM Simon Coveney has said that Ireland would have to put customs checks in place in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr he said that if Britain left the EU without a deal, the Irish government would have to protect its place in the EU single market.

  • 21 Jul 2019
