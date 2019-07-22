Tony Blair refuses to say he would vote Labour

Video

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has declined three times to confirm he would vote Labour at the next general election.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, the former Labour leader repeatedly avoided answering directly about whether he would vote for the party amid rows over Brexit and anti-Semitism.

Mr Blair said the anti-Semitism crisis was "a real problem for me" and that he hoped the current leadership would grip the issue.

