Lord Desai: I am personally ashamed of Labour

Labour anti-Semitism row: Peer 'ashamed' of the party
Lord Desai has said he is "personally ashamed" of the way Labour has handled allegations of anti-Semitism.
The Labour peer - who has been a member for 48 years - said it was "very difficult to hang on in a party which has been so badly behaved".
But his colleague on the Labour benches, Lord Adonis, insisted the pair would not leave, adding: "It is our party. It is the anti-Semites who should be leaving."
22 Jul 2019
