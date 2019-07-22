Jo Swinson elected new Liberal Democrat leader

Media player
Lib Dems: Jo Swinson announced as first female leader
Liberal Democrat members have elected Jo Swinson as their new party leader, with her receiving around two thirds of the votes
She finished ahead of Sir Ed Davey in the contest to succeed Sir Vince Cable and lead the party's 12 MPs.
In her first speech as leader, she pledged to do "whatever it takes to stop Brexit".
22 Jul 2019
