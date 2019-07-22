Hunt: Seizing British-flagged tanker 'state piracy'

Media player
Jeremy Hunt statement on Iran actions over Stena Impero
The foreign secretary gave a statement in the Commons on Iranian actions over the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero.
Jeremy Hunt called on Iran to release the tanker and its crew, and he described its seizure as “state piracy”.
He told MPs the Iranian charge d'affaires from its London embassy was summoned on Saturday to “receive a formal protest”.
22 Jul 2019
