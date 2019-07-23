New Tory leader and PM is announced
New Conservative leader and PM is announced

Dame Cheryl Gillan, a returning officer for the election, announced the result of the Conservative Party leadership election.

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt comfortably, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656. Almost 160,000 Conservative members were eligible to vote and the turnout was 87.4%.

The former London mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

