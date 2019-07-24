'The boy who wanted to be world king'
Boris Johnson: 'The boy who wanted to be world king'

Who really knows the man who has won the race to lead the UK?

Political documentary maker Michael Cockerell profiles Britain's new prime minister for BBC Newsnight, using interviews with family, colleagues and the man himself, Boris Johnson.

