Johnson: Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here
First Downing Street speech from PM Boris Johnson

The new Conservative leader Boris Johnson has given his first public speech as prime minister.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, shortly after meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace, he immediately addressed Brexit, saying the British people “have had enough time of waiting”.

And he said the UK would leave the EU by 31 October: “No ifs or buts - we will do a new deal, a better deal.”

Mr Johnson then spoke about spending on social care, health care, education and policing.

  • 24 Jul 2019
