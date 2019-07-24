Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson's first speech as prime minister- in full
Arriving at Downing Street straight from his audience with the Queen, Boris Johnson gave a speech to the nation.
He paid tribute to Theresa May's fortitude and patience and promised to leave the EU on 31 October.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49098375/boris-johnson-s-first-speech-as-prime-minister-in-fullRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window