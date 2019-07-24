'No deal Brexit will never be the EU's choice'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: EU 'looks forward to hearing what he wants'
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, says he is prepared to work 'constructively' with incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reach an agreement on the deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49099730/boris-johnson-eu-looks-forward-to-hearing-what-he-wantsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window