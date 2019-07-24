Boris Johnson's first day as prime minister
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson's first day as UK's new prime minister

Boris Johnson has officially become the UK's new prime minister, replacing Theresa May.

From a protest on the way to meet the Queen, to an energised speech outside Number 10, here's a look at his first day on the job.

Follow the latest updates.

  • 24 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Theresa May's last day as prime minister