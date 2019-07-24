Theresa May's last day as prime minister
Theresa May has carried out her final duties as prime minister, before heading to Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation to the Queen.

She attended her last Prime Minister's Questions, with lengthy applause as she left, and later delivered her final speech outside 10 Downing Street.

The outgoing leader said she hoped that seeing a female prime minister would have inspired young girls, and thanked her husband Philip for his support.

