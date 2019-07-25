Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What do Boris Johnson's cabinet changes mean?
As the UK's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, takes office, the BBC's Jessica Parker analyses what the cabinet appointments and dismissals mean, and looks at the impact they could have on the Brexit process.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window