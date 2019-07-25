'The community is not being heard'

Media player
Voter says more needs to be done for communities
Pastor Lorraine Jones spoke passionately about the need to address issues more pressing than Brexit, such as knife crime, child hunger, mental illness and housing. Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire Programme, she said communities most affected by these issues were not being heard.
25 Jul 2019
