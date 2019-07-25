Johnson plan for Europe's 'most prosperous economy'
Boris Johnson: First Commons statement as prime minister

Speaking in the Commons for the first time as prime minister, Boris Johnson said the UK could have the "greatest and most prosperous economy in Europe".

He was setting out the priorities for his government, pledging to close the productivity gap and ensure that "no town is left behind ever again".

The new PM said the UK will lead the world in delivering net zero carbon emissions.

And he said the future of Britain would be clean, green, prosperous, united, confident and ambitious”.

