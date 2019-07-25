Labour 'could campaign to remain' on new Brexit deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Corbyn says Labour 'could campaign to remain'
The Labour leader said the new prime minister should "go back to the people" with any new Brexit plan.
Jeremy Corbyn said his party would oppose a Brexit deal that failed to protect jobs, workers’ rights or environmental protections.
He told the Commons: “If he has the confidence to put that decision back to the people, we would campaign to remain.”
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window