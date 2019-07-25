Labour 'could campaign to remain' on new Brexit deal
Brexit: Corbyn says Labour 'could campaign to remain'

The Labour leader said the new prime minister should "go back to the people" with any new Brexit plan.

Jeremy Corbyn said his party would oppose a Brexit deal that failed to protect jobs, workers’ rights or environmental protections.

He told the Commons: “If he has the confidence to put that decision back to the people, we would campaign to remain.”

