Johnson called 'deluded' by SNP's Ian Blackford
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson 'deluded' over Brexit

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said Boris Johnson will be "the last prime minister of the United Kingdom".

Speaking in the House of Commons following the PM's first address to MPs he said: "Scotland did not vote for Brexit, we did not vote for no deal, and we most certainly did not vote for this prime minister."

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Our country does not need arm-waving bluster'