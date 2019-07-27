Video

The Labour leader has told the BBC Breakfast's Ben Thompson that Labour would vote against a "disastrous" no-deal Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn said if that were to happen he would ask for a referendum to be held, in which his party would campaign for Remain.

Mr Corbyn warned a no-deal scenario would lead to a trade deal with the US that would endanger the NHS, and said there would be tax cuts for the richest under Boris Johnson's "aggressive, far-right" government.