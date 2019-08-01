Sunak: Government spending more on no-deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rishi Sunak: Government spending more on no-deal

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak has told the BBC the government is spending additional money on no-deal Brexit preparations and extra staff at the borders.

The government has announced an additional £2.1bn will be spent on preparing the UK for Brexit.

  • 01 Aug 2019