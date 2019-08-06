Media player
David Lammy MP: 'I won't let the bullies win'
More than 100 MPs have spoken to the police after facing threats and abuse in the past year, a BBC survey has found.
We spoke to MPs from various parties about the abuse they receive both online and offline.
06 Aug 2019
