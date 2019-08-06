Raab: 'We sought mandate for no-deal'

Video

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Tories sought voters' permission to leave the EU with or without a deal during the last general election.

Speaking to the BBC during a trip to Canada, he said: "Every Conservative stood on a manifesto which included the language and provision that no deal would be better than a bad deal.

"We didn’t rule out no deal, we specifically sought voters’ permission for that prospectus and that mandate."

He added it was the "will of Parliament" that the EU should leave by 31 October with or without a deal, because MPs had agreed to change UK law to enshrine this as the new Brexit deadline.