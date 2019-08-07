Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No-deal Brexit: How might it affect the EU?
The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October. The current withdrawal deal that has been negotiated between the UK and the EU has been rejected three times in parliament.
The government wants to renegotiate the current deal but says if this isn't possible they will leave on World Trade Organization rules.
The BBC's Adam Fleming explores what a no-deal Brexit might mean for the EU, and how it has prepared so far.
Read more: What is 'no-deal Brexit'?
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window