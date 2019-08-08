Brexit: ‘Leaving the EU is number one priority’

Media player
Leaving the EU is number one priority, says Duncan Smith
The UK Parliament must act to deliver on the referendum result and let the UK leave the European Union, the former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith has said.
The Conservative party believes in delivering on what was promised to the British people, which was that their decision was binding on a British government, he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
Watch the full interview on Thursday 8 August on BBC World News and Friday 9 August 2019 on the BBC News Channel.
