Brexit: ‘Leaving the EU is number one priority’

The UK Parliament must act to deliver on the referendum result and let the UK leave the European Union, the former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith has said.

The Conservative party believes in delivering on what was promised to the British people, which was that their decision was binding on a British government, he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

