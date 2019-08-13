Boris Johnson's body scan surprise
Boris Johnson: PM grimaces at body scan shot

Boris Johnson grimaced after being shown a body scan from a prisoner who tried to smuggle contraband into jail using a Kinder Egg hidden inside his body.

The prime minister was touring a prison to see an example of X-ray scanners and metal detectors used to stop weapons, drugs and phones getting into jails.

