Tory MP urges others to consider Corbyn Brexit plan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Conservative MP urges others to consider Corbyn's Brexit plan

Former minister and Conservative MP has said those opposed to a no-deal Brexit should take seriously Jeremy Corbyn's offer to lead a short-term government in order to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Guto Bebb said such a government would cause less "generational damage" than a no-deal exit.

  • 15 Aug 2019