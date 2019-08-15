Swinson calls for MPs to "stand and be counted"
Brexit: Swinson calls for MPs to 'stand and be counted'

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson calls on MPs to find and guarantee a route to preventing a no-deal Brexit.

She says she believes the best way to avoid no-deal is to delay Brexit and hold a referendum on the government's deal.

