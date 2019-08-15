Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Swinson calls for MPs to 'stand and be counted'
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson calls on MPs to find and guarantee a route to preventing a no-deal Brexit.
She says she believes the best way to avoid no-deal is to delay Brexit and hold a referendum on the government's deal.
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49358937/brexit-swinson-calls-for-mps-to-stand-and-be-countedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window