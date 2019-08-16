Media player
Jo Swinson: Clarke and Harman 'prepared to lead emergency government'
Senior Tory Ken Clarke and former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman are both "prepared" to lead an emergency government to avoid a no-deal Brexit, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson told the Today programme.
16 Aug 2019
