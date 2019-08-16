Clarke 'would lead' anti-no-deal government
Ken Clarke 'would lead' anti-no-deal Brexit government

Conservative MP Ken Clarke has said he would not reject an offer to become caretaker prime minister if everyone said that he was "the obvious person to lead it."

The former chancellor and Harriet Harman, who are the longest continuously serving male and female MPs, were approached with the idea by Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

