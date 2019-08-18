"There's no return to a hard border"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove responds to leaked no-deal Brexit study
A leaked cross-government study has outlined the 'worst-case scenario' of a no-deal Brexit and warns of food and medicine shortages.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the document was old and Brexit planning had accelerated since Boris Johnson became PM.
-
18 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49389393/michael-gove-responds-to-leaked-no-deal-brexit-studyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window