Corbyn: Brexit 'must go back to the people'
Jeremy Corbyn has said a decision on "how to resolve the Brexit crisis must go back to the people".

Speaking in Northamptonshire, the Labour leader called on MPs to back a vote of no-confidence in the government.

He said if there is a general election in the autumn, Labour would offer voters a referendum with "credible options on both sides, including the option to Remain".

  • 19 Aug 2019