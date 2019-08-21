Media player
Brexit: No-deal warnings 'are old projections', Gove says
Leaked warnings about the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit were "old projections", the minister in charge of planning has insisted.
Michael Gove told the BBC the "assumptions" in the Operation Yellowhammer documents were produced under Theresa May.
"We have a new government now and under this new government we've been taking steps to make sure that we're properly prepared for exit on 31 October," he added.
21 Aug 2019
