Johnson: Brexit 'is not a cinch'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson on Brexit negotiations with the EU

The prime minister said "the mood music is good" following talks with EU leaders, but preparations for no deal continue.

Mr Johnson insists the backstop - part of the withdrawal agreement reached by his predecessor Theresa May and the EU, but not ratified by Parliament - must be ditched if a new deal with Brussels is to be reached before then.

Brexit is due to happen on 31 October.

Read more: Boris Johnson: New deal with EU won't be a cinch

  • 23 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'I think we can get a deal ' - Boris Johnson